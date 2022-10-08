Theme
A destroyed Russian tank in seen in the settlement of Borova, recently retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia names new commander of its forces engaged in Ukraine

Russia on Saturday appointed a new general to lead its Ukraine offensive after Moscow suffered a series of military setbacks that triggered some criticism of its army’s leadership.

The Russian defense ministry said General Sergey Surovikin had been appointed as the “commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation,” using the Kremlin’s term for the offensive.

