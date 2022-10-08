Russia names new commander of its forces engaged in Ukraine

Russia on Saturday appointed a new general to lead its Ukraine offensive after Moscow suffered a series of military setbacks that triggered some criticism of its army’s leadership.

The Russian defense ministry said General Sergey Surovikin had been appointed as the “commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation,” using the Kremlin’s term for the offensive.



Read more:

Advertisement

German rail operator says sabotage behind network breakdown

IAEA: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost last remaining external power source

Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukrainian town increases to 14