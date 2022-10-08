Spain breaks up gang smuggling Albanian migrants to Britain

Spanish police said Saturday they have broken up a gang suspected of smuggling Albanian migrants, including minors, into Britain hidden as stowaways in dangerous conditions aboard ferries and merchant ships.



Officers arrested seven suspects, all Albanians from an “important criminal organization,” during the operation carried out in cooperation with Britain’s National Crime Agency, the Guardia Civil police force said.

Among those arrested are the two suspected group leaders, who were detained Monday about to board a flight at Madrid airport bound for Albania, the force said in a statement.

The smugglers charged Albanians up to €15,000 ($15,000) to stow them away from ports in northern Spain.

“The methods used to conceal them posed a risk to the life or physical integrity of the migrants, some of them minors,” the statement said.

Police said the group would “recruit” migrants in Albania or in migrant camps set up near the northern ports and was believed to have been active since 2014.

