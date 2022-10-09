Theme
Pope Francis attends a mass to canonise two new Saints, Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, October 9, 2022. (Reuters)
‘Learn from history’: Pope Francis warns on ‘danger’ of nuclear war

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Pope Francis on Sunday warned of the danger of nuclear war, recalling the “menace” that threatened the globe as the Second Vatican Council convened six decades ago.

“Regarding the beginning of the Council 60 years ago, we should not forget the danger of nuclear war that menaced the world right at that time,” he told crowds in his traditional blessing.

The pope was referring to the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962, when the deployment of ballistic missiles by the United States in Europe and the Soviet Union in Cuba risked escalation into nuclear war.

“Why don’t we learn from history? Even at that moment, there were conflicts and huge tensions, but the way of peace was chosen.”

Francis also offered his prayers to the victims of the “mad act of violence” in Thailand on Thursday.

“With deep emotion, I entrust their lives to the Father, especially the little children and their families,” the pontiff said.

He was referring to Thailand’s worst mass killing, where two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

