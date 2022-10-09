No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage: Police

German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany’s rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism.
A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau said on Sunday that it was still investigating the sabotage of radio communication cables in Berlin and Herne in North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), which halted all rail traffic in northern Germany for around three hours on Saturday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Germany’s federal police has handed the case over to Berlin and NRW criminal police bureaus.
This is not the first time there have been attacks - often linked to leftwing extremists - on the communications system of state rail operator Deutsche Bahn, although it is the biggest one in recent years.
Fears have grown since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines of targeted assaults on Germany’s critical infrastructure.
Read more:
German rail operator says sabotage behind network breakdown
Russian divers to examine damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge key to Russia’s war
-
Russia’s Putin to chair Security Council meeting: KremlinRussian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council on Monday, two days after a huge blast ripped through Russia’s Crimea ... World News
-
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen: ReportGermany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans ... Middle East
-
Germany says NATO must do more to defend against Putin’s ‘delusions of grandeur’NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because ... World News
-
Germany raps US over ‘astronomical’ gas pricesGermany’s economy minister on Wednesday accused countries including the US of charging too much for gas as Europe’s biggest economy struggles to ... World News