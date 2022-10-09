Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on agriculture via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 5, 2022. (AFP)
A file photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Putin describes Crimea bridge explosion as ‘act of terror,’ accuses Ukraine

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services.

“There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” Putin said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” said Putin.

Putin was meeting Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, who was presenting findings of an inquiry into Saturday’s explosion and fire on the bridge.

