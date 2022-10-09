Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states at the Konstantin Palace presidential residence in Strelna, outside Saint Petersburg, on October 7, 2022. (Sputnik/AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Putin to chair Security Council meeting: Kremlin

AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting with his Security Council on Monday, two days after a huge blast ripped through Russia’s Crimea bridge, the Kremlin told local news agencies.

“Tomorrow the president has a planned meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

