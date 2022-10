Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats were “irresponsible” and its partial mobilization “a serious mistake,” according to a German government statement.

The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings that will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequences, the statement said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two leaders agreed never to accept Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, calling it a further escalation, the statement said.

They agreed Russia’s partial mobilization showed the “bitter price” Russians were having to pay for the miscalculations of President Vladimir Putin.

“They criticized the latest nuclear threats of Moscow as irresponsible and agreed such a step would have exceptionally serious consequences for Russia,” the statement said.

On the topic of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the two leaders agreed the sabotage of critical infrastructure would be dealt with decisively, it said.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin describes Crimea bridge explosion as ‘act of terror,’ accuses Ukraine

US says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine

Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering US ‘mayhem’ over production cuts