Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets U.S. President Joe Biden on the day of G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 26, 2022. (Reuters)
A file photo shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets US President Joe Biden on the day of G7 leaders summit at Bavaria’s Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats were “irresponsible” and its partial mobilization “a serious mistake,” according to a German government statement.

The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings that will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequences, the statement said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two leaders agreed never to accept Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, calling it a further escalation, the statement said.

They agreed Russia’s partial mobilization showed the “bitter price” Russians were having to pay for the miscalculations of President Vladimir Putin.

“They criticized the latest nuclear threats of Moscow as irresponsible and agreed such a step would have exceptionally serious consequences for Russia,” the statement said.

On the topic of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the two leaders agreed the sabotage of critical infrastructure would be dealt with decisively, it said.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin describes Crimea bridge explosion as ‘act of terror,’ accuses Ukraine

US says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine

Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering US ‘mayhem’ over production cuts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size