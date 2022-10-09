Scotland’s Sturgeon says she is confident independence vote can happen next year

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident a second referendum on Scottish independence could take place in October next year, she said on Sunday.



Britain’s top court on Tuesday begins hearing arguments for allowing a secession vote without approval from British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government.



In a 2014 plebiscite, which the British government approved, Scots rejected independence by 55 percent-45 percent. However, the Scottish National Party (SNP) argues the vote for Britain to leave the EU two years later was a game changer.



Sturgeon argues that as voters backed pro-independence parties in elections for the Scottish parliament last year, there was a mandate for them to bring forward a bill to hold a referendum on October 19, 2023.



Asked during an interview on BBC TV whether she was confident that will happen, Sturgeon said: “Yes, I am confident that can happen.”



“Let’s wait and see what the court says. I am confident Scotland is going to become independent.”



Sturgeon has promised that defeat in the Supreme Court would mean the SNP would fight the next UK-wide election, due to be held in 2024, solely on a platform of whether Scotland should be independent, making it a ‘de facto’ referendum.



Sturgeon said on Sunday that was a last resort.



“That is not my preference,” she said. “If the route by which it would be right to consider and decide this issue, which is a lawful constitutional referendum, is blocked ... the choice is then simple: We put our case to people in an election or we give up on Scottish democracy and I want to be very clear today I will never, ever give up on Scottish democracy.”



