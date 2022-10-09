Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands in front of a European Union flag at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
File photo: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands in front of a European Union flag at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, April 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Scotland’s Sturgeon says she is confident independence vote can happen next year

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is confident a second referendum on Scottish independence could take place in October next year, she said on Sunday.

Britain’s top court on Tuesday begins hearing arguments for allowing a secession vote without approval from British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her government.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a 2014 plebiscite, which the British government approved, Scots rejected independence by 55 percent-45 percent. However, the Scottish National Party (SNP) argues the vote for Britain to leave the EU two years later was a game changer.

Sturgeon argues that as voters backed pro-independence parties in elections for the Scottish parliament last year, there was a mandate for them to bring forward a bill to hold a referendum on October 19, 2023.

Asked during an interview on BBC TV whether she was confident that will happen, Sturgeon said: “Yes, I am confident that can happen.”

“Let’s wait and see what the court says. I am confident Scotland is going to become independent.”

Sturgeon has promised that defeat in the Supreme Court would mean the SNP would fight the next UK-wide election, due to be held in 2024, solely on a platform of whether Scotland should be independent, making it a ‘de facto’ referendum.

Sturgeon said on Sunday that was a last resort.

“That is not my preference,” she said. “If the route by which it would be right to consider and decide this issue, which is a lawful constitutional referendum, is blocked ... the choice is then simple: We put our case to people in an election or we give up on Scottish democracy and I want to be very clear today I will never, ever give up on Scottish democracy.”

Read more:

UK PM hopeful Truss sparks anger with jibe against Scottish leader Sturgeon

Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in October

Scotland leader calls for new independence vote next year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size