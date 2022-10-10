Blinken condemns Russia’s ‘horrific strikes’ on Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned Russia’s “horrific” missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and pledged “unwavering” support to Ukraine.
Blinken said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba “to reiterate US support for Ukraine following the Kremlin’s horrific strikes this morning.”
“We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people,” Blinken tweeted.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Iran-made drones used in Russian strikes against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities hit as Russia seeks revenge for Crimea bridge
Russia’s Putin describes Crimea bridge explosion as ‘act of terror,’ accuses Ukraine
-
Red Cross pauses Ukraine field work for security reasonsThe International Committee of the Red Cross and at least one other aid group paused their field work in Ukraine for security reasons on Monday after ... World News
-
EU considers $17.5 billion in more Ukraine aidThe European Union is in discussions to extend Ukraine around €18 billion ($17.5 billion) in funding next year to help cover urgent financing needs, ... World News
-
Russia’s defense ministry says all targets hit in massive missile strikes on UkraineRussia’s defense ministry said it hit “all designated targets” in a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy ... World News
-
Belarusian President Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of preparing an attack on BelarusBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, claimed Monday that Ukraine was preparing an attack on his ... World News