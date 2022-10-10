Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland on March 5, 2022. (AFP)
A file photo shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland on March 5, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Blinken condemns Russia’s ‘horrific strikes’ on Ukraine

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned Russia’s “horrific” missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and pledged “unwavering” support to Ukraine.

Blinken said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba “to reiterate US support for Ukraine following the Kremlin’s horrific strikes this morning.”

“We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people,” Blinken tweeted.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran-made drones used in Russian strikes against Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities hit as Russia seeks revenge for Crimea bridge

Russia’s Putin describes Crimea bridge explosion as ‘act of terror,’ accuses Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size