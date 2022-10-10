Blinken condemns Russia’s ‘horrific strikes’ on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned Russia’s “horrific” missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and pledged “unwavering” support to Ukraine.

Blinken said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba “to reiterate US support for Ukraine following the Kremlin’s horrific strikes this morning.”

Advertisement

“We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people,” Blinken tweeted.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran-made drones used in Russian strikes against Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities hit as Russia seeks revenge for Crimea bridge

Russia’s Putin describes Crimea bridge explosion as ‘act of terror,’ accuses Ukraine