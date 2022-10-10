Several blasts rock Kyiv

Three loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early on Monday, according to AFP journalists in the city, a day after Russia’s leader blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a key Crimea bridge.



The explosions took place around 0815 a.m. local time (0515 GMT), with air raid sirens sounding in the Ukrainian capital more than an hour before the blasts.



“Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district – in the center of the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.



Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine’s west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.



Videos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.



An AFP reporter saw numerous ambulances that appeared to be heading to the scene of the blasts.



The explosions took place a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukrainian secret services for a deadly blast on the bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia.



The last strikes on Kyiv took place on June 26.

The several explosions that rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv caused deaths and injuries, a spokesperson for the State Emergency Services told the Suspilne public broadcaster.



“The details are being confirmed,” the spokesperson said.



