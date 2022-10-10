Theme
Damaged cars are seen at the scene of Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Damaged cars are seen at the scene of Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv
The head of the Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west.

“The terrorist country, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, also using attack drones. In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles, 41 of them were shot down by our air defense,” General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media.

Several blasts rock Kyiv in apparent Russian revenge strikes

Russia names new commander of its forces engaged in Ukraine

US says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine

