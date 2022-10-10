Red Cross pauses Ukraine field work for security reasons
The International Committee of the Red Cross and at least one other aid group paused their field work in Ukraine for security reasons on Monday after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine.
Russia hit sites across the country, striking the capital Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture the capital early in the more than seven-month war.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Moscow says the strikes were against energy, command and communication targets in retaliation for what it describes as terrorist attacks.
“For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today,” a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question. The ICRC has some 700 staff working at 10 locations across the country and delivers aid and medicine, including to the millions of people displaced by the ongoing conflict.
A second ICRC spokesperson later added that while field work had halted, aid workers were able to continue desk work. “As soon as it’s safe to move they will,” he added.
The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations in Ukraine until it is safe to resume.
“We cannot aid vulnerable communities when our aid workers are hiding from a barrage of bombs and in fear of repeated attacks,” said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the NRC.
A spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said its operations continued, with staff sheltering during air raids.
Read more:
Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities hit as Russia seeks revenge for Crimea bridge
Iran-made drones used in Russian strikes against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Russia’s defense ministry says all targets hit in massive missile strikes on Ukraine
-
Russia targeting civilians amounts to a ‘war crime,’ EU saysThe EU believes Russia’s missile attacks on civilians in Ukraine “amounts to a war crime,” a spokesman for the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep ... World News
-
EU considers $17.5 billion in more Ukraine aidThe European Union is in discussions to extend Ukraine around €18 billion ($17.5 billion) in funding next year to help cover urgent financing needs, ... World News
-
Russia’s defense ministry says all targets hit in massive missile strikes on UkraineRussia’s defense ministry said it hit “all designated targets” in a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy ... World News
-
Kharkiv residents shelter from Russian strikes in metro stationsThe Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was struck multiple times Monday morning, as Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against several Ukrainian ... World News