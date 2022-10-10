Theme
Vladimir Putin and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi (Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed to meet Russia’s Putin to discuss Ukraine

Reuters
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

UAE’s foreign ministry said the visit aims to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis, WAM reported.

UAE seeks to “achieve positive results for military de-escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security,” the ministry added.

The visit came less than a week after OPEC+, a group of oil producers that includes the UAE and Russia, agreed to make steep oil production cuts.

US President Joe Biden’s administration had pushed hard to prevent the production cut, hoping to keep a lid on gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress.

