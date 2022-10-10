UAE President Sheikh Mohammed to meet Russia’s Putin to discuss Ukraine
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
UAE’s foreign ministry said the visit aims to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis, WAM reported.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
UAE seeks to “achieve positive results for military de-escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security,” the ministry added.
The visit came less than a week after OPEC+, a group of oil producers that includes the UAE and Russia, agreed to make steep oil production cuts.
US President Joe Biden’s administration had pushed hard to prevent the production cut, hoping to keep a lid on gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress.
Read more:
UAE President to visit Russia: Report
Ukraine halts electricity exports due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says US will continue to impose costs
-
Inflation, Russian buyers and pent-up demand driving UAE’s property sector: ExpertsGlobal inflation, a flood of Russian investors and pent-up demand are driving booming property sales in Dubai, according to local real estate ... Gulf
-
UAE cabinet approves federal budget for 2023-2026The United Arab Emirates government approved the federal budget for the fiscal years 2023-2026 on Monday, with a total expenditure of 252.3 billion ... Gulf
-
Russia says US ‘encouragement’ of Ukraine complicates diplomatic solutionRussia is open for diplomacy, but Washington’s encouragement of Ukraine’s “bellicose mood” complicates diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict, ... World News
-
Poland advises its citizens to leave BelarusPolish citizens in Belarus should leave the country, Warsaw said on Monday, as relations between the two countries become increasingly tense in part ... World News