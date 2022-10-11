Ahead of G7 meeting, Moscow says it expects more ‘confrontation’ with West
The Kremlin said Tuesday it expects more “confrontation” with the West, ahead of an emergency G7 meeting to discuss the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine.
“The mood ahead of the summit is well understood, it is easily predictable. The confrontation will continue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia will “achieve its set goals” in Ukraine.
Peskov also criticized Washington’s pledge to provide Ukraine with “advanced air defense systems.”
“De facto, the United States is already bogged down in this affair,” he said, adding that the deliveries will make “this conflict longer and more painful for the Ukrainian side.”
“But it’s not going to change our goals and the end result,” he added.
