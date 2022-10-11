Ahead of G7 meeting, Moscow says it expects more ‘confrontation’ with West

The Kremlin said Tuesday it expects more “confrontation” with the West, ahead of an emergency G7 meeting to discuss the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine.

“The mood ahead of the summit is well understood, it is easily predictable. The confrontation will continue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia will “achieve its set goals” in Ukraine.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Peskov also criticized Washington’s pledge to provide Ukraine with “advanced air defense systems.”

“De facto, the United States is already bogged down in this affair,” he said, adding that the deliveries will make “this conflict longer and more painful for the Ukrainian side.”

“But it’s not going to change our goals and the end result,” he added.

Read more:

Factbox: What is the G7, who are its members, and what does it do?

Putin says Russia not working ‘against anyone’ in energy markets

Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West on Ukraine, awaiting serious proposal