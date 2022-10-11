India slams West for supporting next-door ‘military dictatorship’, lauds Russian ties

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar defended New Delhi’s long-standing relationship with Russia during a press conference in Canberra on Monday.

Speaking alongside Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar hit out at western countries for choosing to support a “military dictatorship” next to India, likely pointing at the country’s neighbor, Pakistan.

"For multiple decades western countries did not supply weapons to India & saw military dictatorship next to us as a preferred partner", says EAM Jaishankar when asked about India - Russia defence partnership; Points,"we have long standing relationship with Russia" pic.twitter.com/OO2PSJChON — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 10, 2022

The Indian minister reiterated that Indian-Russian relationships “certainly served our interests well,” adding that the south Asian country has a “substantial inventory of Soviet- and Russia-origin weapons.”

However, the delegate also added that India has “clearly been against the conflict in Ukraine,” mentioning the global impact, especially on low-income countries.

Australia: "We dont predict our votes in advance", says EAM Jaishankar when asked about India's vote at UNGA on Russia Ukraine conflict; adds,"we are against conflict in Ukraine". pic.twitter.com/OLU7tZnLAv — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 10, 2022

Later on Monday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that it is “deeply concerned” by the escalation of the war, “including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians.”

“We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” it added.

The statement came after missiles hit targets across Ukraine on Monday morning, killing at least 14 people and injuring scores, as they tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in the center, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east.

India, which relies on Russia as an energy and arms supplier, has tried to balance its ties with Moscow despite increasing US pressure to scale back relations.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also told Reuters that India maintains a “healthy dialogue” with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project.

Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil’s 30 percent stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India’s ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided Putin in talks in Uzbekistan, saying “today’s era is not one for war.” It later, however, abstained from a vote condemning the “annexation of Ukrainian territory at the United Nations Security Council.”

