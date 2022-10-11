Long petrol queues becoming familiar sight in France amid fuel shortages

The image of drivers queuing up in long lines to fill the tanks of their vehicles has become an increasingly familiar sight in France.

So has the sight of petrol stations that have closed temporarily because their stocks have run dry.

On Friday, the government said that up to 30 percent of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages of at least one or more types of fuel.

Shortages which are, according to the government, largely caused by strikes that have hit French fuel refineries, and are making life difficult for drivers in the Paris region and elsewhere.

Najat Hakem was queuing at a petrol station on the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday hoping her third attempt of the day to fuel up would work.

“Every time, it says they have diesel and when it’s my turn they run out because people are jumping the queue,” she said.

The frustration of some of the people in the queues was palpable, and even led to a verbal altercation at one station.

Panic buying by some people worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating the problem, though authorities have urged consumers not to worry.

“This is not acceptable in France,” said 81-year-old Odette Libert as she waited for her turn.

The strikers are pushing for pay rises.

This has hit the supplies from some refineries, but according to officials, fuel companies are importing fuels to make up for shortfalls.

