Long petrol queues becoming familiar sight in France amid fuel shortages
The image of drivers queuing up in long lines to fill the tanks of their vehicles has become an increasingly familiar sight in France.
So has the sight of petrol stations that have closed temporarily because their stocks have run dry.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Friday, the government said that up to 30 percent of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages of at least one or more types of fuel.
Shortages which are, according to the government, largely caused by strikes that have hit French fuel refineries, and are making life difficult for drivers in the Paris region and elsewhere.
Najat Hakem was queuing at a petrol station on the outskirts of Paris on Tuesday hoping her third attempt of the day to fuel up would work.
“Every time, it says they have diesel and when it’s my turn they run out because people are jumping the queue,” she said.
The frustration of some of the people in the queues was palpable, and even led to a verbal altercation at one station.
Panic buying by some people worried that stations might run out of fuel altogether is exacerbating the problem, though authorities have urged consumers not to worry.
“This is not acceptable in France,” said 81-year-old Odette Libert as she waited for her turn.
The strikers are pushing for pay rises.
This has hit the supplies from some refineries, but according to officials, fuel companies are importing fuels to make up for shortfalls.
Read more:
Kyiv halts electricity exports to EU due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
US criticizes OPEC+ decision, accuses organization of siding with Russia
Long petrol queues in Tunisia infuriates motorists after promise of fuel deliveries
-
Russian strikes hit energy facilities in western Ukraine, says governorThe Lviv region in western Ukraine was hit by strikes that targeted the region’s energy facilities, local officials said Tuesday, a day after Russia ... World News
-
Macron says wants to make it easier to build renewable energy projects in FrancePresident Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he will cut red tape to halve the time it takes in France to get renewable projects off the ground, ... Energy
-
Paris to turn off Versailles, Louvre lights earlier in France energy saving pushFrance’s famed Louvre and Versailles museums will turn off their lights earlier as a symbolic measure to remind the public of the energy crisis ... World News