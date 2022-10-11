Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this file photo taken on March 24, 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 24, 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. (AFP)

NATO bolsters naval deployments after Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the alliance had bolstered naval deployments to protect its infrastructure after “sabotage” on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

“We have doubled our presence in the Baltic and North seas to over 30 ships supported by maritime patrol aircraft and undersea capabilities,” Stoltenberg said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian PM asks for role in Nord Stream explosions probe: Sweden

Italy’s Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt

Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size