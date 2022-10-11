NATO bolsters naval deployments after Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the alliance had bolstered naval deployments to protect its infrastructure after “sabotage” on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
“We have doubled our presence in the Baltic and North seas to over 30 ships supported by maritime patrol aircraft and undersea capabilities,” Stoltenberg said.
