Navalny says he is back in solitary confinement for refusing to wash fence
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had been placed in solitary confinement for 14 days for refusing to wash a fence.
In a message posted on Twitter via his lawyer, Navalny said he had been sent back to a cramped isolation cell where he has served repeated spells for minor infringements of prison rules.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I just did 12 days there, and now I’m doing 14 again,” he said. “I understand painting a fence and feeling like Tom Sawyer is fun. But washing a fence, in my opinion, is totally insane.”
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic inside Russia, is serving 11-1/2 years after being found guilty of parole violations and fraud and contempt of court charges. He says all charges against him were fabricated as a pretext to smother dissent and thwart his political ambitions.
Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Read more: Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny lambasts Putin’s ‘stupid war’ in Ukraine
-
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says mobilization will lead to ‘massive tragedy’Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said the partial mobilization announced Wednesday by President Vladimir Putin will lead to a “massive tragedy,” ... World News
-
US accuses Moscow of harassing Putin-critic Navalny in jailThe United States on Friday accused Russian authorities of violating the rights of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny by restricting his contact ... World News
-
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says legal access limitedRussian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Thursday that authorities at the prison where he is serving a jail term were limiting his contact with ... World News
-
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny in solitary confinement yet again: Twitter feedJailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday that he had been thrown into solitary confinement for the third time this month to ... World News
-
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny transferred to unknown location: Top aideJailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred out of his prison colony and moved to an unknown location, a top aide said on Tuesday.“Where ... World News
-
Ukraine, Navalny allies share Putin as ‘common enemy,’ says Kremlin foeTop Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will remain in prison as long as Vladimir Putin is in power and Russia’s opposition and Ukraine share a “common ... World News
-
Russia’s Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jailJailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he has been charged in a new criminal case and faces up to 15 more years on top of his existing ... World News
-
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny lambasts Putin’s ‘stupid war’ in UkraineJailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lambasted President Vladimir Putin in a live court hearing, casting him as a madman who had ... World News