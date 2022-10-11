Putin says Russia not working ‘against anyone’ in energy markets

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was not working against anyone on energy markets, a week after Washington criticized a decision by OPEC+ to steeply cut oil production.

Speaking with the United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Putin said Russia aimed to create stability on energy markets and ensure that supply and consumption were balanced.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are also actively working within the framework of OPEC+. I know your position, our actions, our decisions are not directed against anyone, we are not going to and do not do it in such a way as to create problems for anyone,” Putin said at the meeting in St. Petersburg.

“Our actions are aimed at creating stability in the global energy markets, so that both consumers of energy resources and those involved in production, suppliers to the global markets feel calm, stable and confident. So that the supply and demand would be balanced.”

US President Joe Biden has called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost US energy production and reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices after the group’s “shortsighted” production cuts.

The move drew a sharp response from Biden that underscores the growing rift between the United States and Saudi Arabia on energy policy.

The Kremlin on Sunday praised OPEC+ for agreeing production cuts that it said had successfully countered the “mayhem” sown by the United States in global energy markets.

Read more:

Oil prices fall on recession fears and China COVID-19 concerns

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to meet Russia’s Putin to discuss Ukraine