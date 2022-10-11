Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People take part in a rally demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
People take part in a rally demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia returns bodies of 62 Ukraine soldiers: Ukrainian ministry

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine said Tuesday that it had negotiated the return of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers’ remains from Russia, including servicemen killed at the Olenivka prison, which Kyiv said Russian forces shelled.

“Another transfer took place: 62 fallen heroes were returned home,” the Ukrainian ministry responsible for separatist-held territory said on social media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The negotiations were difficult but... it was possible to return our soldiers, in particular, soldiers from ... Olenivka,” the ministry added.

Russia and Ukraine in July accused each other of carrying out deadly bombardments on the jail holding captured servicemen in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region that Moscow has since annexed.

Kyiv denied targeting civilian infrastructure or prisoners of war. President Volodymyr Zelensky described what he called Russian shelling of the facility as a “war crime.”

Russia said the Ukrainian prisoners held at the facility included members of the Azov battalion, who defended the Azovstal steel works as the last holdout in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol before surrendering to Moscow.

Read more:

Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West on Ukraine, awaiting serious proposal

Russian strikes on Ukraine could amount to war crimes if civilians were targeted: UN

Russian strikes hit energy facilities in western Ukraine, says governor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size