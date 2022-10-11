Russian strikes hit energy facilities in western Ukraine, says governor

The Lviv region in western Ukraine was hit by strikes that targeted the region’s energy facilities, local officials said Tuesday, a day after Russia carried out a mass retaliatory attack on Ukraine.



“As of this moment, there have been three explosions at two energy facilities in the Lviv region,” governor Maxim Kozitsky said on Telegram.



Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said there was a strike on the region’s main city, also called Lviv.



He added that about a third of the city was without power and water supplies were disrupted in two districts.



Mass retaliatory strikes hit Ukraine nationwide on Monday, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a blast on a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.



Ukraine said Russian forces had fired more than 80 missiles at cities across the country - including the capital Kyiv - damaging energy facilities in particular.



According to Ukraine’s emergency services, more than 300 localities were without power across the county following the attacks.

