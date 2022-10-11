Ukraine accuses Russian forces of kidnapping deputy head of Zaporizhzhia plant
A deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been kidnapped by Russian forces and is being detained in an unknown location, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Tuesday.
In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Energoatom said the official, Valeriy Martynyuk, had been seized on Monday.
