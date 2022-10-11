Theme
The Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS) is pictured during a presentation at European Defense Group MBDA in Schrobenhausen, near Ingolstadt, Germany, June 25, 2015. The MEADS is a ground-based, fully mobile air defense missile system against targets from very low to very high air fields and is currently in development. MEADS will replace the air defense systems Roland, Hawk and Patriot partially. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A file photo shows the Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS) is pictured during a presentation at European Defense Group MBDA in Schrobenhausen, near Ingolstadt, Germany. (Reuters)
Ukraine receives first of four German IRIS-T air defense systems: Source

Ukraine on Tuesday received the first of four IRIS-T air defense systems Germany promised to supply, a German defense ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

The delivery had taken place earlier than planned, the source added. The government did immediately respond to a request for official comment.

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia’s bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

