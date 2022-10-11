Ukraine receives first of four German IRIS-T air defense systems: Source
Ukraine on Tuesday received the first of four IRIS-T air defense systems Germany promised to supply, a German defense ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.
The delivery had taken place earlier than planned, the source added. The government did immediately respond to a request for official comment.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia’s bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.
Read more:
France to step up military presence in eastern Europe as war in Ukraine intensifies
European weapons manufacturers scramble to meet soaring demand for war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy asks G7 for more air defenses, support for Belarus border mission
-
Biden announces more weapons, rocket launchers in call with Ukraine’s ZelenskyyPresident Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday that the US would soon announce a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $625 million.In ... World News
-
US warns Putin of ‘catastrophic’ consequences if nuclear weapons used in UkraineThe US would respond decisively to any Russian use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine and has spelled out to Moscow the “catastrophic consequences” it ... World News
-
Russia has ‘no need’ to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Defense ministerRussia has “no need” to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, its defense minister said on Tuesday, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy ... World News
-
Russian weapons in Ukraine powered by hundreds of Western parts: Defense think tankMore than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from ... World News