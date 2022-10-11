Ukraine receives first of four German IRIS-T air defense systems: Source

Ukraine on Tuesday received the first of four IRIS-T air defense systems Germany promised to supply, a German defense ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

The delivery had taken place earlier than planned, the source added. The government did immediately respond to a request for official comment.

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia’s bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

