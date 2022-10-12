A snappy visitor: Crocodile sneaks into a toilet in India

Residents in a house in India had to wait longer than usual to go to the toilet on Sunday morning when a crocodile snuck into their washroom, the Times of India has reported.

The nearly six-foot long reptile crawled into the house early in the Kharakuva in the Gujarat state in Western India sending the residents into a frenzy, the Indian paper said.

But the crocodile wasn’t going anywhere snappy as curious villagers gathered in large number to catch a glimpse of the reptile, which was suspected to have slithered out from a nearby pond.

Locals said that crocodiles scaling the areas is nothing new, with one last year entering a temple, with it being later released to its natural habitat.

" [The area] is known for having a good population of crocodiles,” owner of the property Udaysinh Bhikhabhai Rathod told the Times of India. “So, at times, crocodiles sneak out from the pond and enter into our village.”

The crocodile was later rescued by the forest department from a nearby village, put in a cage and released it back into its natural habitat.

"[The villages in the area] have a healthy population of crocodiles. So, whenever we get such calls, we come to rescue the reptiles, and they are later released in their natural habitats," the official from the forestry department told the Times of India.

