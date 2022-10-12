Kremlin says NATO chief comments are confirmation that bloc is fighting in Ukraine
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that comments yesterday by NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg could be considered confirmation that NATO is fighting on Ukraine’s side in Kyiv’s conflict with Russia.
On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said that a Russian victory in Ukraine would be “a defeat for us all.”
