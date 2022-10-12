Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters and towers of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on April 26, 2021. (Reuters)
A general view shows the Russian foreign ministry headquarters and towers of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on April 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Kremlin says NATO chief comments are confirmation that bloc is fighting in Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that comments yesterday by NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg could be considered confirmation that NATO is fighting on Ukraine’s side in Kyiv’s conflict with Russia.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said that a Russian victory in Ukraine would be “a defeat for us all.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Putin ‘miscalculated’ Russia’s ability to occupy Ukraine: Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size