This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R) during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw, since the military detained them in a coup on February 1. (AFP)
This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and detained president Win Myint (R). (AFP)

Myanmar’s junta jails ousted Aung San Suu Kyi for six more years: Source

AFP, Yangon
Myanmar’s junta sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday to another six years in prison for corruption, a source with knowledge of the case said, taking the Nobel laureate’s total jail time to 26 years.

Suu Kyi “was sentenced to three years imprisonment each for two corruption cases” in which she had been accused of taking bribes from a businessman, the source said, adding that the terms would be served concurrently.

Detained since the putsch last year, Suu Kyi has already been convicted of corruption and a clutch of other charges by a closed junta court.

In the latest case, the Nobel laureate – who has been in military custody since the night of the coup – was accused of taking bribes of $550,000 from businessman Maung Weik.

Suu Kyi appeared in good health and would appeal, the source added.

Journalists have been barred from attending the court hearings and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media.

More than 2,300 people have been killed and over 15,000 arrested in the military’s crackdown on dissent since seizing power, according to a local monitoring group.

