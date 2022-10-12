Russia detains eight suspects over Crimea bridge blasts

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea bridge last Saturday, Interfax reported.

The FSB said the explosion was organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian defense ministry, and its director Kyrylo Budanov.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the blast, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage.

The explosion on the twelve-mile-long bridge destroyed one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting road traffic. It also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed peninsula from neighboring southern Russia.

The bridge, a prestige project personally opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, had become logistically vital to his military campaign, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in south Ukraine channeled through it.

Russian forces launched mass missile strikes against Ukrainian cities, including power supplies. At a televised meeting of Russia’s Security Council on Monday, Putin said the strikes were a retaliation for the Crimea bridge blast, which he said had been organized by Ukraine’s secret services.

Read more:

Ukraine receives first of four German IRIS-T air defense systems: Source

Russia’s Ukraine strikes ‘sign of weakness,’ says NATO chief

Russian strikes hit energy facilities in western Ukraine, says governor