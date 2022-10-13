Theme
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands attends King's Day (Koningsdag) celebrations, in Maastricht, Netherlands, April 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Dutch Crown Princess Amalia under heightened security over possible threats

Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia is under heightened security due to concern that she could be targeted by criminals, ANP News reported on Thursday, citing her parents.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting Sweden.

Amalia, 18 and heir to the throne, began studying at the University of Amsterdam this year.

The Dutch press agency cited Maxima as saying at a press briefing that concerns for Amalia’s safety had prevented her from living in Amsterdam as she had originally planned.

“The consequences are very difficult for her,” ANP quoted Maxima as saying. “There is no student life for her like others have.”

Dutch police and the country’s secret service have declined to discuss security arrangements around the Royal House.

