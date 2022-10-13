Dutch Crown Princess Amalia under heightened security over possible threats
Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia is under heightened security due to concern that she could be targeted by criminals, ANP News reported on Thursday, citing her parents.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting Sweden.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Amalia, 18 and heir to the throne, began studying at the University of Amsterdam this year.
The Dutch press agency cited Maxima as saying at a press briefing that concerns for Amalia’s safety had prevented her from living in Amsterdam as she had originally planned.
“The consequences are very difficult for her,” ANP quoted Maxima as saying. “There is no student life for her like others have.”
Dutch police and the country’s secret service have declined to discuss security arrangements around the Royal House.
Read more:
Dutch court orders government to bring asylum centers up to EU standard
-
Dutch government advises nationals against travel to IranThe Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted ... World News
-
Danish queen tests positive for COVID-19 after Queen Elizabeth funeralDenmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, has tested positive for COVID-19, the royal palace announced ... Coronavirus
-
Eritrean accused of large-scale trafficking extradited to the NetherlandsA 38-year-old Eritrean man accused of being a key figure in the large-scale trafficking of Eritreans to Europe was extradited to the Netherlands, ... World News
-
Late Sultan’s heirs press $15 bln claim, target Malaysian assets in NetherlandsHeirs of a late Southeast Asian sultan on Thursday asked a Dutch court for permission to seize Malaysian assets in the Netherlands, their lawyer said, ... World News