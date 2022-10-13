Indian state drug regulator orders sample checks on all oral liquid solutions: Report
The drug regulator of India’s Maharashtra state has ordered sample checks on all oral liquid solutions in the state, asking for reports on the levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, CNBC TV18 reported on Thursday.
The regulator’s direction comes a day after Indian health authorities said they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: UAE doctors warn of health risks linked to sugar-free soda, sweeten
-
WHO issues warning on Indian cough syrup linked to 66 Gambian child deathsThe World Health Organization has warned that a deadly batch of cough mixture connected to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia may have been ... World News
-
India finds violations in factory making cough syrup linked to Gambia deathsIndian authorities have halted production of cough syrup at a factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a state minister said on Wednesday, after a WHO ... World News
-
UAE doctors warn of health risks linked to sugar-free soda, sweetenersDoctors in the UAE are warning people to reduce their intake of sugar-free drinks, after a recent study revealed they could lead to increased risk of ... Gulf