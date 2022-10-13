Power largely restored in Ukraine after Russian attacks: Grid operator
Power has largely been restored across Ukraine following this week's attacks by Russia on Ukrainian energy facilities, the head of Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday.
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told national television that some repair work was continuing on damaged infrastructure but supplies had been restored.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Despite this, Ukrainians should continue to conserve energy because further Russian attacks were possible on energy facilities, he said.
Read more:
Russian missiles hit 30 pct of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in two days: Minister
-
Russian strikes hit energy facilities in western Ukraine, says governorThe Lviv region in western Ukraine was hit by strikes that targeted the region’s energy facilities, local officials said Tuesday, a day after Russia ... World News
-
IMF cuts 2023 growth outlook amid Ukraine war, high energy prices, inflationThe International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for 2023 amid colliding pressures from the war in Ukraine, high energy and ... Economy
-
Russian missiles hit 30 pct of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in two days: MinisterRussia hit about 30 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman ... Energy