Power largely restored in Ukraine after Russian attacks: Grid operator

Power has largely been restored across Ukraine following this week's attacks by Russia on Ukrainian energy facilities, the head of Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told national television that some repair work was continuing on damaged infrastructure but supplies had been restored.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite this, Ukrainians should continue to conserve energy because further Russian attacks were possible on energy facilities, he said.

Read more:

Russian missiles hit 30 pct of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in two days: Minister