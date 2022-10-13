Romania to sell Moldova cut-price electricity amid war in Ukraine

Romania will start selling electricity to neighboring Moldova at a reduced price because of the difficulties created by the war in Ukraine, Bucharest announced on Thursday.

Romanian state producer Hidroelectrica has signed a contract for 100 megawatts with Moldova’s Energom and deliveries will start Thursday night, Romania’s Energy Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook.

The contract was signed after Romania changed its legislation to allow the export of power to Moldova on special terms.

The electricity will be sold at a price of 450 RON (91 euros) per megawatt hour, a fraction of what the average wholesale prices were in several European countries in August, according to data published on Statista.

Popescu added that the electricity sold to Moldova is exclusively destined for households.

Moldova, a small country of 2.6 million inhabitants nestled between Romania and Ukraine, used to import energy from Ukraine but the recent Russian attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure forced Kyiv to halt exports.

“The energy bought from Romania will come at a lower price than the market and will cover the gap of 30 percent of demand we will no longer receive from Ukraine starting from 14 October,” Moldovan deputy prime minister Andrei Spinu wrote on Facebook.

Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, thanked Romania on Thursday for its “generous and prompt help” and also asked citizens to reduce consumption.

“We are making this effort together so that we won’t lack electricity but also for our free future. Together we’ll get out of this winter stronger,” she wrote on Facebook.

