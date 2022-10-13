US FCC set to ban all US sales of Huawei, ZTE equipment: Axios
The US Federal Communications Commission plans to ban all sales of Huawei and ZTE telecommunications equipment in the US on national security grounds, news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Last year, US President Joe Biden signed legislation to prevent companies that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from US regulators.
Read more:
Huawei reaffirms dedication to aid Saudi Arabia’s shift toward carbon neutrality
Founder of China’s Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival during recession
-
Huawei reaffirms dedication to aid Saudi Arabia’s shift toward carbon neutralityChinese tech behemoth Huawei reaffirmed its dedication to support Saudi Arabia in its shift toward carbon neutrality, a spokesperson told Al Arabiya ... Technology
-
Founder of China’s Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival during recessionThe founder of China’s Huawei Technologies has told employees the company must shift its focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow ... Technology
-
Huawei revenue drops 5.9 percent in first half of 2022Revenue at Chinese telecom giant Huawei dipped by just under six percent in the first half of 2022, company figures showed Friday, as the COVID-19 ... Economy