Smartphone with a Huawei logo is seen in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration taken September 28, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
US FCC set to ban all US sales of Huawei, ZTE equipment: Axios

Reuters
The US Federal Communications Commission plans to ban all sales of Huawei and ZTE telecommunications equipment in the US on national security grounds, news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Last year, US President Joe Biden signed legislation to prevent companies that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from US regulators.

