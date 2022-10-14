Nearly 50 people trapped after mine blast in Turkey: Local governor

Nearly 50 coalminers were trapped Friday hundreds of meters below ground after an unexplained blast tore through a mine in northern Turkey, the local governor said.

Five people were trapped 350 meters (385 feet) below ground and another 44 at another location 300 meters below ground at the facility in the Black Sea port town of Amasra, local governor Nurtac Arslan told reporters.

