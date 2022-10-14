Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about authorising a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region during a special televised address on Russian state TV, in Moscow, Russia, February 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (File Photo: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about authorising a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region during a special televised address on Russian state TV, in Moscow, Russia, February 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)

Russia’s Putin ‘doesn’t see the need’ for talks with Biden

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he saw “no need” for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden as tensions with Washington soar over a litany of issues including Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

“We should ask him if he’s ready to hold such talks with me or not. I don’t see the need, to be honest,” Putin said, asked about a potential meeting with Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit in November.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia is not yet decided.

“The question of my trip there has not been finalized. Russia will certainly take part. As for the format, we're still thinking about it,” Putin told reporters following a summit in Kazakhstan.

Speaking earlier this week, Biden said he had “no intention” of meeting with Putin but did not rule out potential talks.

Read more:

US to send munitions, Humvees to Ukraine in $725 mln aid package: Officials

Saudi Arabia condemns Russia’s annexation moves inside Ukraine

Ukraine thanks Saudi Arabia for UN vote against Russia annexations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size