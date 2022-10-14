Russia’s Putin ‘doesn’t see the need’ for talks with Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he saw “no need” for talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden as tensions with Washington soar over a litany of issues including Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

“We should ask him if he’s ready to hold such talks with me or not. I don’t see the need, to be honest,” Putin said, asked about a potential meeting with Biden on the sidelines of a G20 summit in November.

He added that his participation in the summit hosted by Indonesia is not yet decided.

“The question of my trip there has not been finalized. Russia will certainly take part. As for the format, we're still thinking about it,” Putin told reporters following a summit in Kazakhstan.

Speaking earlier this week, Biden said he had “no intention” of meeting with Putin but did not rule out potential talks.

