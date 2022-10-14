Russia’s forces use rape in Ukraine as part of ‘military strategy’: UN envoy
Rapes and sexual assaults attributed to Moscow’s forces in Ukraine are part of a Russian “military strategy” and a “deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims,” UN envoy Pramila Patten told AFP in an interview.
“All the indications are there,” the UN special representative on sexual violence told AFP on Thursday, when asked if rape was being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine.
“When women are held for days and raped, when you start to rape little boys and men, when you see a series of genital mutilations, when you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it’s clearly a military strategy,” she said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“And when the victims report what was said during the rapes, it is clearly a deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims.”
The United Nations has verified “more than a hundred cases” of rape or sexual assaults in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, Patten said, referring to a UN report released in late September.
The report “confirmed crimes against humanity committed by the Russian forces, and according to gathered testimonies, the age of the victims of sexual violence ranges from four to 82-years-old,” she said.
The victims are mostly women and girls, but also men and boys, she added.
But “reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg,” she added.
“It’s very difficult to have reliable statistics during an active conflict, and the numbers will never reflect reality, because sexual violence is a silent crime” that is largely underreported, she said.
Read more:
Russia using Iranian nationals in Ukraine to launch suicide drones: Report
Ukraine claims to have freed 600 settlements from Russian occupation in September
Saudi Arabia condemns Russia’s annexation moves inside Ukraine
-
Elon Musk threatens to cut Ukraine’s Starlink internet fundingElon Musk upped the ante with Ukraine by threatening to cut off financial support for Starlink terminals that provide crucial broadband support in the ... World News
-
Spain to send air defense systems to Ukraine: NATO headNATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Spain was sending four medium-range air defense systems to Ukraine, as Western backers scramble to help ... World News
-
EU’s Josep Borrell warns Moscow: West will ‘annihilate’ army if Russia nukes UkraineEU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on Thursday that its forces would be “annihilated” by the West’s military response if President ... World News