Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a towed howitzer FH-70 at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donbas Region, Ukraine July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian-backed forces make advances towards eastern Ukrainian town: UK

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian-backed forces have made tactical advances in the last three days towards the center of Bakhmut, a strategically important town in the eastern Donetsk region, and likely advanced into villages south of the town, Britain said on Friday.

Bakhmut sits on a main road leading to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Private military company Wagner Group “likely remains” heavily involved in the Bakhmut fighting, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence bulletin.

In Ukraine's Donbas region, the ministry said that Russia continued with offensive operations in central part of the state and was “very slowly” making progress.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia condemns Russia’s annexation moves inside Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size