Russia Ukraine conflict
TotalEnergies faces legal action over supposed fueling of Russian bombers
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Two associations have lodged a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for “complicity in war crimes” for allegedly helping fuel Russian planes that have bombed Ukraine, a source close to the case said on Friday.
The France-based Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand handed the file to the national anti-terrorist prosecutor, who investigates war crime allegations, on Thursday.
Advertisement
Developing
Advertisement