This photograph taken on May 28, 2021 shows the new TotalEnergies logo during its unveling ceremony, at a charging station in La Defense on the outskirts of Paris. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

TotalEnergies faces legal action over supposed fueling of Russian bombers

AFP, Paris
Two associations have lodged a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for “complicity in war crimes” for allegedly helping fuel Russian planes that have bombed Ukraine, a source close to the case said on Friday.

The France-based Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand handed the file to the national anti-terrorist prosecutor, who investigates war crime allegations, on Thursday.

Developing

