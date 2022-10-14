Theme
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends an interview with Laura Kuenssberg from the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, in the London studio, Britain September 25, 2022. (Reuters)
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng attends an interview with Laura Kuenssberg from the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, in the London studio, Britain September 25, 2022. (Reuters)

UK finance minister Kwarteng to be sacked: Reports

Reuters, London
Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is to be sacked, The Times reported on Friday.

“I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget,” Steven Swinford, Political Editor of The Times, said on Twitter. “Not clear who will be replacing him.”

The Treasury did not comment on the report.

UK PM Truss determined to deliver growth plans: Minister

