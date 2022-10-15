Theme
An Air Force pilot navigates an aircraft next to a fighter jet under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) during military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 9, 2022 in this handout image released on August 10, 2022. (Reuters)

China reserves right to use force over Taiwan: Communist party spokesman

Reuters
Published: Updated:
China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday.

Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

