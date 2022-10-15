Theme
Crime

France opens murder probe after body of 12-year-old girl found in a trunk

AFP, Paris
France has opened a murder inquiry after a 12-year-old girl was found dead in a trunk in Paris, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The suitcase was discovered on Friday evening at the foot of the building where she lived in the capital's 19th district, the prosecutors said.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation, a source close to the case said.

Another source following the probe said the young girl's father started to worry after she did not return home from school on Friday afternoon.

He warned his wife, who went to the police station to say the child was missing.

No details as to the cause of her death have been released.

