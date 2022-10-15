Iranians burn passports outside embassy in Chile protesting Mahsa Amini’s death

A handful of protesters gathered outside the Iranian embassy compound in Santiago on Friday to add their voice to protests over the death of Mahsa Amini’s, the 22-year-old woman who died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

The group burned their Iranian passports.

Fetamah Ramezanpoor, an Iranian woman living in Chile said she would not return to the country while the current regime was in power.

“I burnt my Iranian passport because it has no value, and I don’t want it until this regime in Iran ends, neither this passport nor this nationality,” she said.

The demonstrators also marked the exterior walls of the compound with their palms painted blood red as well as play acting they are dead wearing the photograph of Amini.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last weeks in protests over the death of Amini, who had been detained by the morality police in the capital, Tehran, for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely.

She died in custody; authorities said she had a heart attack but hadn’t been harmed, but her family has disputed that, leading to the public outcry.

