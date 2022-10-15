Theme
General view shows Peach’s Castle at Super Nintendo World, a new attraction area featuring the popular video game character Mario which is set to open to public on March 18, during a press preview at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, March 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Possible human skeleton found outside Japan theme park

AFP
An entire human skeleton has been found outside Universal Studios Japan theme park, police said Saturday, after conducting a search following the discovery of a skull suspected to be part of it.

On Wednesday, a Universal Studios staff member found what appeared to be a human skull and an upper jaw, along with other bones, while pruning plants by the popular amusement park in the western city of Osaka.

Ten police officers then searched the area with two sniffer dogs and found the rest of the skeleton, according to an officer, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

"We found the possible entire skeleton and a pair of trousers attached with a men's belt in the same area," the officer told AFP.

Police will carry out analysis next week to find out about the gender and age of the possible deceased, he added.

Universal Studios Japan was established in 2001 as the first Universal Studios theme park outside the United States and is a popular tourist draw.

