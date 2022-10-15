UK climate activists in court after throwing soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting

Two environmental protesters appeared in a UK court Saturday after throwing tomato soup over one of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” paintings at London’s National Gallery.

Following the latest “direct-action” stunt targeting works of art, Anna Holland, 20, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, both pleaded not guilty to criminal damage.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The painting itself was protected by a screen but damage was caused to the frame, according to the gallery in Trafalgar Square.

District judge Tan Irkam released the two women on bail, pending a trial on December 13 in London.

Holland and Plummer, climate activists with the group Just Stop Oil, also glued themselves to the gallery wall during Friday’s protest.

Another Just Stop Oil protest on Friday targeted the New Scotland Yard headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police, who arrested 28 demonstrators.

Lora Johnson, 38, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage in the same London court Saturday after allegedly spraying orange paint on the New Scotland Yard sign, as others blocked the road outside.

Read more:



UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting

Auctioneers unveil Microsoft co-founder Allen’s $1 bln art collection

Watch: Jordanian chef creates edible artwork for Dubai restaurant