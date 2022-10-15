Ukraine’s president thanks Saudi Crown Prince for UN vote against Russia annexations

Ukraine’s president spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday and thanked him for Riyadh’s vote at the UN General Assembly, condemning Russia’s purported annexation.

“Spoke to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Thanked for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, resolution at the UN General Assembly,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia, along with 142 other member states, voted in favor of a UN resolution that called out Russia’s annexation moves.

Abdulaziz Alwasil, the Saudi representative to the UN, said the vote cast by the Kingdom was in line with its position of “upholding the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.”

The Ukrainian president said the two leaders agreed to work for the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war held by Russian forces.

The Saudi Crown Prince played a central role in mediation efforts last month that successfully resulted in the release of 10 prisoners of war (POWs), including two Americans.

Zelenskyy also said they discussed financial assistance to Ukraine. “We agreed on the provision of [Saudi] macro-financial aid to Ukraine.”

