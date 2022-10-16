Theme
TOPSHOT - A local resident cleans debris next to a residential building destroyed by a missile strike in Konstantinovka in the eastern Donetsk region on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)
A local resident cleans debris next to a residential building destroyed by a missile strike in Konstantinovka in the eastern Donetsk region on October 14, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday said its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.

The battlefield reports could not immediately be verified.

Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons.

