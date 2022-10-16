Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv
Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday said its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.
The battlefield reports could not immediately be verified.
Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons.
