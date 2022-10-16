Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border: Official
Turkey denied involvement in an incident where Greece found 92 illegal migrants close to its northern border with Turkey, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said late on Saturday.
“As you couldn’t find one single case of a human rights violation by Turkey, you just seek to expose the image of your own cruelty as if Turkey did it,” Catakli said on Twitter replying to a tweet by Notis Mitarachi, Greek Minister of Migration.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Greek police said on Saturday that they have rescued a group of 92 migrants who were discovered naked and believed to have crossed into Greek territory from Turkey illegally.
Catakli also called on Greece to stop “manipulation and dishonesty.”
Read more:
Greek police find dozens of migrants at border with Turkey
Greece, Turkey set tensions aside for direct maritime link
Greece says it’s open to talks with Turkey once provocations end
-
Major flooding in Greece’s Crete kills twoTwo people were killed after torrential rain brought major flooding to the Greek island of Crete, firefighters said on Sunday.Rain started to fall on ... World News
-
Greece, Turkey set tensions aside for direct maritime linkSetting aside longstanding strategic rivalry, Greece and Turkey on Monday inaugurated a “friendship line” ferry link between Thessalonika in northern ... World News
-
Greece and Egypt call Turkish-Libyan gas deal ‘illegal’Egypt and Greece on Sunday said a deal allowing Turkish hydrocarbon exploration in Libya’s Mediterranean waters was “illegal” as Athens said it would ... North Africa
-
More than a dozen dead in separate Greece migrant sinkings: CoastguardGreece's coastguard on Thursday said it had recovered the bodies of 15 people after two separate migrant boat sinkings, with several more feared ... World News