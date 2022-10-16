Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border: Official

Turkey denied involvement in an incident where Greece found 92 illegal migrants close to its northern border with Turkey, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said late on Saturday.

“As you couldn’t find one single case of a human rights violation by Turkey, you just seek to expose the image of your own cruelty as if Turkey did it,” Catakli said on Twitter replying to a tweet by Notis Mitarachi, Greek Minister of Migration.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Greek police said on Saturday that they have rescued a group of 92 migrants who were discovered naked and believed to have crossed into Greek territory from Turkey illegally.

Catakli also called on Greece to stop “manipulation and dishonesty.”

Read more:

Greek police find dozens of migrants at border with Turkey

Greece, Turkey set tensions aside for direct maritime link

Greece says it’s open to talks with Turkey once provocations end