Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk: Governor
A big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.
“Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site.”
