This photograph taken on August 25, 2022, shows a destroyed house after the recent Russian air strike in the town of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. (Photo by AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk: Governor

Reuters
A big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.

“Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site.”

