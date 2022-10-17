Theme
Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television and was later charged with public activity aimed at discrediting the Russian army amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Former Russian journalist Ovsyannikova has fled Russia: Lawyer

Former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of spreading “fake news” about the military, has fled the country after escaping from house arrest, her lawyer said on Monday.

Ovsyannikova is currently “under the protection of a European state,” lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said, declining to elaborate as “it may turn out to be a problem for her.”

