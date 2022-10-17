Germany to end conversion of Ukrainian currency to euros on Oct. 30

Germany will end a program aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees exchange their hryvnia currency into euros on Oct. 30, the finance ministry and the central bank said in a joint statement.

The move has been agreed with Ukraine’s central bank, they said on Monday. Initially brisk demand has diminished considerably, and only very few transactions have been carried out recently, said the statement.

