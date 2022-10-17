Head of Russian proxy in eastern Ukraine says 220 to be freed in prisoner swap
Russia and Ukraine will exchange a total of 220 prisoners on Monday in the latest prisoner swap between the two sides, the head of one of the regions that Russia has claimed’ in eastern Ukraine said in a post on his Telegram channel.
Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine which Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its own territory last month - said 110 Ukrainians, mostly women, would be freed in turn for the release of 80 Russians he said were “civilian sailors” and 30 military personnel.
