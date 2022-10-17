Theme
People said to be prisoners of war stand in formation in a location given as Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image taken from video that Russian TV released April 13, 2022, and says shows Ukrainian marines surrendering in Mariupol. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Head of Russian proxy in eastern Ukraine says 220 to be freed in prisoner swap

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia and Ukraine will exchange a total of 220 prisoners on Monday in the latest prisoner swap between the two sides, the head of one of the regions that Russia has claimed’ in eastern Ukraine said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine which Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its own territory last month - said 110 Ukrainians, mostly women, would be freed in turn for the release of 80 Russians he said were “civilian sailors” and 30 military personnel.

